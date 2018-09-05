Germany could boost aid for Syrians if Idlib offensive escalates: Maas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Germany would consider boosting humanitarian assistance for Syrian refugees in countries neighbouring the Arab state in the case of an all-out government offensive in the northern region of Idlib, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

“Germany is ready to consider increasing its humanitarian commitment (to Syria) should multi-front battles take place,” Maas said after talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara.