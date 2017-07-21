FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey committed to improving investment climate, rule of law, democracy: Deputy PM
July 21, 2017 / 1:45 PM / a month ago

Turkey committed to improving investment climate, rule of law, democracy: Deputy PM

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey remains committed to improving the investment climate, strengthening the rule of law, enhancing standards of democracy and converging with European Union standards, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Friday.

"I want to assure the German business community that German companies aren't subject to any investigations for terrorist financing by Turkish authorities," Simsek said in a statement.

His comments come as Turkey has sought to calm rising tensions with Germany as Berlin said it was reviewing all applications for arms projects from Ankara.

Tensions between the NATO allies have escalated since Turkey arrested six human rights activists including German national Peter Steudtner on accusations of terrorism; but relations have been strained over a series of often bitter disputes this year.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

