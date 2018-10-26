German man sentenced in Turkey on terrorism charges: German foreign ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German foreign ministry on Friday said it would continue to provide consular services to a German man who was sentenced by a Turkish court to six years and three months in prison for membership in a terrorist organization.

A ministry spokesman said the man, identified in German media as 29-year-old Patrick K., was also sentenced to 1.8 years in prison for entering a closed military territory, but that sentence had been suspended.

“It is a decision of the Turkish justice system,” the spokesman told a regular government news conference. “We assume that he will, as appropriate, and with his Turkish attorneys, make use of the legal options available under Turkish law.”

A spokeswoman for German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier declined to comment on whether the minister would raise the issue during his ongoing visit to Turkey.