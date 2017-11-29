FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 29, 2017 / 5:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan, Germany's Steinmeier discuss improving relations: Turkish sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed the need to improve ties between their countries and take mutual steps to that end during a phone call on Wednesday, Turkish presidential sources said.

Aside from bilateral relations, the sources said, Erdogan also briefed Steinmeier about a summit on Syria’s conflict held by Turkey, Russia and Iran in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Nov. 22.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
