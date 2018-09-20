FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
September 20, 2018 / 2:16 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Turkey fines Google for violating competition law

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s competition authority said on Thursday it had fined Google some 93 million Turkish lira ($15 million) for violating competition laws with its mobile software sales.

FILE PHOTO: A Google logo in an office building in Zurich September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann/File Photo

In a statement, the competition authority said Google LLC, Google International and Google Reklamcilik were given six months to make the necessary changes in order to “reinstill effective competition in the market and end the violation”.

($1 = 6.2712 liras)

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.