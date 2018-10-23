FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 10:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey says cannot tolerate unilateral steps by Greece in Aegean Sea

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey cannot tolerate steps in the Aegean Sea by Greece without agreement of the two countries, the foreign ministry spokesman said in a written statement on Tuesday, after Greek officials spoke of plans to expand the country’s territorial waters.

Former Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, who resigned last week, said on Saturday Athens planned to extend its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea, to the west of the country. The planned measure would not affect the Aegean region.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

