October 24, 2018 / 8:00 AM / in 22 minutes

Turkey will not allow Greek interference in its eastern Mediterranean activities: minister

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will not allow Greece to interfere in its activities in the eastern Mediterranean, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday, after Ankara said last week a Greek frigate had harassed a Turkish energy exploration ship in the region.

In an interview with state-owned Anadolu Agency, Akar said no project was possible in the eastern Mediterranean without the involvement of Turkey and northern Cyprus, a breakaway state only recognized by Ankara.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun

