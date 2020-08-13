Merkel spoke to Erdogan, Greek PM on eastern Mediterranean

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 20, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about their dispute over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, a German government spokesman said on Thursday.

He declined to give any detail of the substance of the conversations. France has called for EU sanctions against Turkey over its exploration work in a disputed area of the Mediterranean.