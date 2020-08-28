Turkey's Erdogan, NATO chief discuss eastern Mediterranean

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media after attending Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan spoke with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg about developments in the eastern Mediterranean and told him Turkey will continue to protect its rights and interests everywhere, Erdogan’s office said on Friday.

Earlier, the EU’s top diplomat said the European Union is preparing sanctions against Turkey that could be discussed at the bloc’s next summit on Sept. 24 in response to Turkey’s row with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean.