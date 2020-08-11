Developments in east Mediterranean 'extremely worrying', EU says

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters ahead of an EU leaders summit at the European Council headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union said on Tuesday recent developments in the eastern Mediterranean are “extremely worrying” and warned of escalating tensions between Turkey and Greece, who are at odds over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources in the region.

“The latest developments are extremely worrying,” European Commission foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano told a regular news conference.

“”What is needed to be done is to engage in solving all the open issues in line with principles of good neighbourly relations, international law and positive engagement,” he said.

Turkey sent a seismic survey vessel to begin work in a disputed region on Monday, a move which Greece said was illegal and stoked tensions.