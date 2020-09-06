Turkey's Erdogan, EU's Michel discuss East Mediterranean - CNN Turk

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during a ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, September 4, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean on Sunday, CNN Turk reported.

NATO allies Turkey and Greece have been locked in a row over hydrocarbon exploration in the sea’s disputed waters and the extent of their continental shelves. There was no official confirmation of the talks.

Michel said on Friday that European Union leaders will decide on a “carrot and stick” approach to Turkey when they meet on Sept. 24-25, proposing a conference to defuse tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Tensions escalated last month after Turkey sent a seismic survey vessel for hydrocarbon exploration in disputed waters in the region after a maritime deal between Greece and Egypt.

On Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Greece and Turkey had agreed to launch technical talks to avoid accidental clashes in the region.

The following day, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece would start talks with Turkey to resolve a dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean once Turkish “provocations” ceased.