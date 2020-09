France's Macron, Greek PM to discuss Turkey at 'MED7' summit

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron wears a protective face mask as he attends a ceremony to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic at the Pantheon, in Paris, France September 4, 2020. Julien De Rosa/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the European Union’s strained relationship with Turkey this week with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Macron’s office said on Monday.

Macron and Mitsotakis will attend a ‘MED7’ summit on the French island of Corsica on Sept 10 along with the leaders of Portugal, Spain, Italy, Cyprus and Malta.

NATO allies Turkey and France have sharply different views on Syria, Libya and Ankara’s dispute with Greece over energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean. Paris and Ankara have traded barbs in recent weeks.