Pompeo, Cavusoglu discuss standoff over territory in eastern Mediterranean

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu said they discussed on Sunday a standoff over disputed territory in the eastern Mediterranean, where Ankara is at loggerheads with Athens and the European Union.

After the meeting in Santo Domingo, Pompeo said on Twitter they discussed “the urgent need to reduce tensions”. Separately Cavusoglu, in a briefing afterwards, said he explained the “rightful cause” pursued by Turkey in the region.