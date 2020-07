FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii in Istanbul, Turkey, July 19, 2020. Picture taken July 19, 2020. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan arrived at Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia on Friday to attend the first Muslim prayers there since he declared the monument, revered by Muslims and Christians alike for nearly 1,500 years, as a mosque, live television pictures showed.