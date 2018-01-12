FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Business News
January 12, 2018 / 6:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's Simsek says Halkbank will pay any U.S. fine: Hurriyet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said Halkbank (HALKB.IS) itself will pay any fine imposed by the United States after a U.S. jury convicted a Halkbank executive of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, Hurriyet newspaper reported on Friday.

    “If Halkbank receives a fine, Halkbank will pay this. We will not borrow for Halkbank,” Simsek, who is responsible for the Turkish Treasury, was cited as saying by Hurriyet.

    Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.