Ten killed in military helicopter crash in southeast Turkey - defence ministry

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A military helicopter crashed in southeast Turkey on Thursday, killing 10 army personnel including a lieutenant general and injuring three, the defence ministry said.

The helicopter took off from the Bingol province at 1055 GMT, the ministry said in a statement, adding that search operations were launched after it lost contact at 1125 GMT.

It described the crash as an accident, but did not elaborate. The injured soldiers were being taken to hospital, the ministry added.