Turkey remains susceptible to external and domestic risks: IMF

LONDON (Reuters) - Turkey remains susceptible to external and domestic risks, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, while strong, sustainable growth would be challenging without further reforms by the government.

“The current calm (in Turkish financial markets) appears fragile. Reserves remain low, and private sector FX debt and external financing needs high,” the IMF said in a statement after an ‘Article IV’ visit to Turkey by its staff.

The main policy challenge is to move from a short-run growth focus to securing stronger and more resilient growth over the medium term. This could be achieved through a five-pronged policy response, the IMF said.

- Tight monetary policy to boost central bank credibility, underpin the lira, durably lower inflation, and strengthen reserves.

- Steps to bolster medium-term fiscal strength.

- A comprehensive third party assessment of bank assets and new stress tests, with follow-up measures, as needed, to further strengthen confidence in banks.

- Additional steps, building on existing reforms, to strengthen the insolvency and corporate restructuring framework.

- Focused structural reforms to support productivity growth and increase economic resilience.