ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will announce a “full-fledged fight against inflation” program on Tuesday, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Twitter.

Turkey’s inflation hit nearly 25 percent in September, vastly exceeding forecasts and standing at a 15-year high, data showed last week.