LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s regional policies were “miscalculated”, and should be condemned by Muslim countries.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

“Muslim countries should condemn U.S. and Israeli actions with a united voice,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency