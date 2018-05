ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani that he found the U.S. decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran to be wrong, a source in Erdogan’s office said.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

In a phone call, Erdogan also told Rouhani that Turkey wanted the deal to be maintained, after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the United States would pull out from the deal.