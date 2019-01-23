Turkey to lift flight ban to northern Iraq's Sulaimaniya: Haberturk

FILE PHOTO - Turkey's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan speaks during a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s ban on flights to northern Iraq’s Sulaimaniya will be lifted as of Jan. 25, Turkish Transport Minister Cahit Turhan was quoted as saying by broadcaster Haberturk on Wednesday, adding that there would be seven flights per week.

In October 2017, Turkey closed its airspace to flights to and from Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, in response to an independence referendum. Former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in March 2018 that Turkey’s airspace to flights from Erbil would be opened.