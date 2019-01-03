Turkey, Iraq will deepen cooperation in fight against terrorism, Erdogan says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih review a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey January 3, 2019. Cem Oksuz/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey and Iraq will deepen their cooperation in the fight against terrorism, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan was speaking at a news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih. Turkey has said it would take over the fight against Islamic State following the U.S. decision to pull out of Syria. Ankara also carries out regular air strikes on Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) bases in northern Iraq.