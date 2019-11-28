Turkey aims to protect its rights with Libya maritime deal: minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s maritime boundaries agreement with Libya is aimed at protecting Ankara’s rights under international law, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, a day after the deal was signed in Istanbul.
At a news conference, he said Turkey had been unable to agree such deals with some other countries but could do so in the future. [nL8N2880W2]
The accord could further complicate disputes over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean where Turkish drilling has angered Greek Cypriots, Athens and the European Union.
