November 28, 2019 / 11:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey aims to protect its rights with Libya maritime deal: minister

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s maritime boundaries agreement with Libya is aimed at protecting Ankara’s rights under international law, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, a day after the deal was signed in Istanbul.

At a news conference, he said Turkey had been unable to agree such deals with some other countries but could do so in the future. [nL8N2880W2]

The accord could further complicate disputes over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean where Turkish drilling has angered Greek Cypriots, Athens and the European Union.

