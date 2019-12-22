Erdogan says Turkey will increase military support to Libya if necessary

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reacts during a Kuala Lumpur Summit roundtable session in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia December 19, 2019. Malaysia Department of Information/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will increase its military support to the internationally recognized government of Libya if necessary and it will evaluate ground, air and marine options, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Turkey backs the government of Fayez al-Serraj in Libya, which has been split into rival political and military factions since 2011. Ankara has said it could send troops to Libya if the Serraj government makes such a request. The two countries also signed a maritime boundaries deal that has enraged Greece.

Speaking at an event in the northern province of Kocaeli, Erdogan said Turkey will “absolutely” not turn back from the two agreements it signed with Libya.