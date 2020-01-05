World News
January 5, 2020 / 7:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey, Libya may contract international firms to search for hydrocarbons in eastern Med

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey and Libya could work with international companies to search for oil and gas in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, following a deal between Ankara and the Tripoli-based government on maritime borders.

In November, Libya’s internationally recognized government in Tripoli and Turkey clinched a deal on drilling for natural gas, in a step Ankara said aimed to defend its rights in the region.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Gareth Jones

