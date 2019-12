Turkey's Erdogan says to send troops to Libya

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers from his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 26, 2019. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey will send troops to Libya now that the north African country requested it, and he will present deployment legislation to the Turkish parliament in January.

Erdogan visited Tunisia on Wednesday to discuss cooperation for a possible ceasefire in neighboring Libya. In a speech Thursday, he said Turkey and Tunisia agreed to support Libya’s internationally recognized government of Fayez al-Serraj.