Turkey says six Turks held by Haftar in Libya, demands release

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey said on Sunday that six of its citizens were being held by eastern Libyan forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar, and that the militia would become a “legitimate target” if they were not released immediately.

“The detention of six of our citizens by illegal militia forces linked to Haftar is an action that amounts to banditry and piracy. We expect the immediate release of our citizens. If not, Haftar’s forces will become legitimate targets,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.