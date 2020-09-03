Watchdog orders Netflix to block 'Cuties' film in Turkey

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog said on Thursday it will order Netflix to block access local to the soon-to-be-released film “Cuties” on grounds that it contains images of child exploitation.

The ruling came ahead of the Sept. 9 international release of the French film on the U.S. online streaming service. It followed recent media reports of Turkish government interference in a separate planned Netflix series featuring a gay character.

The plot of “Cuties” centres on an 11-year-old Muslim girl who “starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew,” according to Netflix.

“It was decided unanimously that the broadcaster must remove the relevant programme from its catalogue,” the Radio and Television High Council (RTUK) said in a statement after a meeting of the board.

Netflix could not immediately be contacted for comment on the decision.

Turkey’s Family Ministry said last month the film “may cause children to be open to negligence and abuse, and negatively impact their psychosocial development,” noting it appeared like a children’s movie, but had an 18+ rating.

“Cuties” was previously criticised internationally over its promotional poster for allegedly sexualising 11-year-old girls. Netflix then apologised for what it called “inappropriate artwork,” saying it was not representative of the film.