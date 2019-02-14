Turkey's pharmacists struggling to obtain medicines: association

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s pharmacists are struggling to obtain medicines as suppliers wait for the implementation of a new euro-to-lira exchange rate used in setting drug prices, the Turkish Pharmacists’ Association said on Thursday.

Turkey’s health minister said the ministry would increase the euro-to-lira exchange rate by 26.4 percent from last year’s 2.6934. The lira was trading at 5.9901 to the euro at 1005 GMT.