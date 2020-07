FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony marking the formal launch of the TurkStream pipeline which will carry Russian natural gas to southern Europe through Turkey, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will deliver a speech later on Friday, after a court ruling which paves the way for the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul to be converted back to a mosque.

Erdogan was due to speak shortly before 9 pm (1800 GMT), his head of communications said.