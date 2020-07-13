World News
July 13, 2020 / 10:55 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Germany regrets Turkish court ruling on Hagia Sophia, government spokesman says

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government regretted the decision of a Turkish court to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia from a museum back into a mosque, a government spokesman said, adding that Germany would watch closely to see how the decision on this “masterpiece” was implemented.

A spokesman for the foreign ministry said that UNESCO, the United Nations’ cultural organisation, should have been consulted about the change to a listed item of world cultural heritage, and that this had not happened.

Both spokesmen were speaking at a regular government news conference on Monday.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below