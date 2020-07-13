Germany regrets Turkish court ruling on Hagia Sophia, government spokesman says

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government regretted the decision of a Turkish court to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia from a museum back into a mosque, a government spokesman said, adding that Germany would watch closely to see how the decision on this “masterpiece” was implemented.

A spokesman for the foreign ministry said that UNESCO, the United Nations’ cultural organisation, should have been consulted about the change to a listed item of world cultural heritage, and that this had not happened.

Both spokesmen were speaking at a regular government news conference on Monday.