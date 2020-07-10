World News
July 10, 2020 / 6:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Erdogan says first prayers in Hagia Sophia on July 24

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The first prayers will be held in Turkey’s Hagia Sophia on July 24, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, after declaring the ancient monument was once again a mosque following a court ruling revoking its status as a museum.

Erdogan said the nearly 1,500-year-old Hagia Sophia would remain open to Muslims, Christians and foreigners, but added that Turkey had exercised its sovereign right in converting it to a mosque and would interpret criticism of the move as an attack on its independence.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Dominic Evans

