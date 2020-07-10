Greek culture minister says Hagia Sophia verdict a 'provocation'

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s culture ministry said on Friday a Turkish court verdict which could convert the Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul to a mosque was an ‘open provocation’ to the civilized world.

“Today’s decision, which came as a result of the political will of President (Tayyip) Erdogan, is an open provocation to the civilized world which recognises the unique value and ecumenical nature of the monument,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in a written statement.