Turkey, Netherlands to reappoint ambassadors in couple of months: Cavusoglu

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and the Netherlands will reappoint ambassadors in the next couple of months, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, after the NATO allies agreed to normalize ties following more than a year of diplomatic tensions.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu also said his Dutch counterpart would visit to Turkey in the coming period, adding that the appointment of ambassadors would happen before the visit.