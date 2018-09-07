Turkey appoints ambassador to Netherlands in effort to normalize ties

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey and the Netherlands on Friday appointed ambassadors to each other, as part of an agreement to normalize their relations, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said.

FILE PHOTO: A flag of The Netherlands flies over the Dutch Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The two governments fell out over the Netherlands’ decision to bar Turkish officials from campaigning among the Turkish diaspora before Turkey’s April 2017 constitutional referendum, when the Netherlands was holding its own elections.

Turkey has been on a push to improve relations with European countries amid its worsening ties with the United States.