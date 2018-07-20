FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 12:00 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Turkey, Netherlands agree to normalize ties: Turkish foreign ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and the Netherlands have agreed to normalize ties, Turkey’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a joint news conference in Beijing, China June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The decision was reached in a phone call between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok, it said.

“During this telephone conversation, the ministers agreed to normalize the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey. To that extent the ministers agreed to reinstate ambassadors in Ankara and The Hague shortly,” the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans

