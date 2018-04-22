Turkey's election board rules Iyi Party can run in June poll: Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s top election authority has ruled the fledgling Iyi Party will be allowed to run in June 24 snap elections, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Sunday.

The report of the decision came hours after 15 parliamentarians from the main opposition said they had switched to the Iyi Party to ensure it would be able to run in the snap polls. There had been some debate about whether authorities would allow it to run because of technicalities.

President Tayyip Erdogan’s decision this week to bring the polls forward by more than a year wrongfooted Turkey’s troubled opposition. His most credible challenge is seen coming from Meral Aksener, the former interior minister who last year founded the nationalist Iyi (Good) Party.