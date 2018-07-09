FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan names son-in-law finance minister in new cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan named his son-in-law as Treasury and Finance minister in the new cabinet on Monday, sending the lira currency lower and likely deepening concern about central bank independence.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan receives a scarf of Caykur Rizespor from Energy Minister Berat Albayrak during a rally for the upcoming referendum in the Black Sea city of Rize, Turkey, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

In a ceremony in Ankara hours after he was sworn in to the new executive presidency he has long sought to establish, Erdogan named the ministers in his new cabinet, tapping his son-in-law, Berat Albayrak to take charge of the Treasury and Ministry of Finance.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

