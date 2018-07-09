FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 1:52 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan takes oath of office for new presidential term: live tv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan took the oath of office for a new presidential term on Monday, fulfilling a long-held ambition to rule the country he has shaped and dominated for the past 15 years with new, executive powers.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) as he arrives at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

“As president, I swear upon my honor and integrity, before the great Turkish nation and history, to work with all my power to protect and exalt the glory and honor of the Republic of Turkey and fulfill the duties I have taken on with impartiality,” Erdogan said in a ceremony at the parliament in Ankara, which was broadcast live on television.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans

