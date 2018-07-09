In inauguration speech, Erdogan vows stronger Turkey under new presidential system

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is embarking on a journey toward a stronger government and country, President Tayyip Erdogan said in his inauguration speech on Monday, promising advancement in every area from rights to investment.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives at the parliament to take the oath of office for a new presidential term, in Ankara, Turkey July 9, 2018. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Delivering his speech outside the presidential palace in Ankara, and marking the introduction of a new, executive presidency with sweeping powers, Erdogan said the first meeting of his new cabinet would be held on Friday.

He is expected to announced the members of the cabinet later on Monday.