Turkey's constitutional change to be fully implemented with Nov. 2019 elections, Erdogan says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Expected changes to the Turkish constitution will be fully implemented with the presidential elections scheduled for November 2019, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, in an apparent response to a suggestion for early polls.

Erdogan’s comments came after the head of the nationalist MHP party suggested holding presidential elections in August this year.

Turks narrowly backed a constitutional change last year to change the constitution and grant Erdogan sweeping powers. The changes are due to become effective in the next elections.