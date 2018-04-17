FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 17, 2018 / 9:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's constitutional change to be fully implemented with Nov. 2019 elections, Erdogan says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Expected changes to the Turkish constitution will be fully implemented with the presidential elections scheduled for November 2019, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, in an apparent response to a suggestion for early polls.

Erdogan’s comments came after the head of the nationalist MHP party suggested holding presidential elections in August this year.

Turks narrowly backed a constitutional change last year to change the constitution and grant Erdogan sweeping powers. The changes are due to become effective in the next elections.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.