Factbox: Turkey's new cabinet under powerful executive presidency

ANKARA (Reuters) - Following are the ministers and vice president in Turkey’s new executive presidential system, announced by President Tayyip Erdogan at a news conference on Monday.
Vice President....................................................FUAT OKTAY
Treasury and Finance Minister.................................BERAT ALBAYRAK
Trade Minister.................................................RUHSAR PEKCAN
Industry and Technology Minister..............................MUSTAFA VARANK
Energy and Natural Resources Minister...........................FATIH DONMEZ
Transportation and Infrastructure Minister.......................CAHIT TURAN
Justice Minister..............................................ABDULHAMIT GUL
Foreign Minister............................................MEVLUT CAVUSOGLU
Interior Minister.............................................SULEYMAN SOYLU
Defense Minister.................................................HULUSI AKAR
Education Minister...............................................ZIYA SELCUK
Agriculture and Forestry Minister...........................BEKIR PAKDEMIRLI
Health Minister...............................................FAHRETTIN KOCA
Environment and Urban Minister...................................MURAT KURUM
Culture and Tourism Minister....................................MEHMET ERSOY
Youth and Sports Minister...................................MEHMET KASAPOGLU
Labor, Social Services and Family Minister..............ZEHRA ZUMRUT SELCUK
