July 9, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Factbox: Turkey's new cabinet under powerful executive presidency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Following are the ministers and vice president in Turkey’s new executive presidential system, announced by President Tayyip Erdogan at a news conference on Monday.

Vice President....................................................FUAT OKTAY

Treasury and Finance Minister.................................BERAT ALBAYRAK

Trade Minister.................................................RUHSAR PEKCAN

Industry and Technology Minister..............................MUSTAFA VARANK

Energy and Natural Resources Minister...........................FATIH DONMEZ

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister.......................CAHIT TURAN

Justice Minister..............................................ABDULHAMIT GUL

Foreign Minister............................................MEVLUT CAVUSOGLU

Interior Minister.............................................SULEYMAN SOYLU

Defense Minister.................................................HULUSI AKAR

Education Minister...............................................ZIYA SELCUK

Agriculture and Forestry Minister...........................BEKIR PAKDEMIRLI

Health Minister...............................................FAHRETTIN KOCA

Environment and Urban Minister...................................MURAT KURUM

Culture and Tourism Minister....................................MEHMET ERSOY

Youth and Sports Minister...................................MEHMET KASAPOGLU

Labor, Social Services and Family Minister..............ZEHRA ZUMRUT SELCUK

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

