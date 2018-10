FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed new governors to 39 of the country’s 81 provinces, a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette showed on Saturday.

Former Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin was appointed to the capital Ankara and the former governor for the southeastern province of Gaziantep, Ali Yerlikaya, was appointed to Istanbul.