FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 23, 2018 / 8:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish nationalists say to pull out of alliance with Erdogan's AKP for next elections

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s main nationalist party will not seek an alliance with President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party in 2019 local elections, nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Devlet Bahceli, leader of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), gestures as he attends his election rally in Ankara, Turkey June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Bahceli’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) had backed Erdogan in June 2018 presidential elections. Both parties had previously expressed their intentions to continue the alliance in 2019 local elections.

Bahceli’s remarks come after a disagreement with Erdogan over the MHP’s call for amnesty for some convicted criminals now in prison.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.