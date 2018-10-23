Turkish nationalists say to pull out of alliance with Erdogan's AKP for next elections

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s main nationalist party will not seek an alliance with President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party in 2019 local elections, nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Devlet Bahceli, leader of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), gestures as he attends his election rally in Ankara, Turkey June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Bahceli’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) had backed Erdogan in June 2018 presidential elections. Both parties had previously expressed their intentions to continue the alliance in 2019 local elections.

Bahceli’s remarks come after a disagreement with Erdogan over the MHP’s call for amnesty for some convicted criminals now in prison.