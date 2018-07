MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is to lead the Russian delegation at the inauguration of Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey on July 9, the Russian government said in a statement on Saturday.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrives to participate in the state council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus in Minsk, Belarus, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko