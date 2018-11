Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends the country's consultative Shoura council in Doha, Qatar, November 6, 2018. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday during a visit to Turkey, the Turkish presidency said on Thursday.

In a statement, the presidency said the two leaders would bilateral ties and regional issues during their talks.