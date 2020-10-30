Greek PM Mitsotakis calls Turkish President, offers condolences over quake

Slideshow ( 2 images )

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, offering condolences after a strong earthquake felt in both countries killed civilians in the Turkish city of Izmir.

“Whatever our differences, these are times when our people need to stand together,” Mitsotakis wrote on Twitter.

Tensions are running high between the two neighbours over rights over areas of the eastern Mediterranean thought to be rich in natural resources.