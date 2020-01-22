Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes near Kirkagac, Turkey: USGS

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck near the Turkish town of Kirkagac on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, centered 15 km (9.32 miles) east of the town, was very shallow at a depth of about 8.6 kilometers (5.34 miles), according to the USGS.

There were also other smaller tremors, including one of magnitude 4.4 about 62 km (38.52 miles) north-east of Turkey’s western Manisa province, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, adding that western Turkey had felt eight tremors in six hours on Wednesday.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties, Turkey’s Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management said.

However, Manisa province Governor Ahmet Deniz said some buildings were damaged, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

The quake was also felt in the western Turkish cities of Izmir, Aydin and Denizli, Anadolu reported.