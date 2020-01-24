Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes eastern Turkey: EMSC

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck eastern Turkey on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, and Turkish aid organizations said they were sending teams to the area.

The quake had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to EMSC.

State media in neighboring Syria reported the earthquake was felt in several areas of the country. Local media in Lebanon reported the same in the cities of Beirut and Tripoli.